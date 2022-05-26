Single Rulebook Wins ‘Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution’ At The RegTech Insight Europe Awards 2022

Single Rulebook, a leading and integrated software platform for the management of regulatory rules, has won ‘Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution’ at the RegTech Insight Europe Awards 2022 for its innovative technology that enables firms to search, share and manage regulatory rules on one digital platform.

The winners of the RegTech Insight Europe awards are selected by the A-Team editorial team and panel of experts from the financial technology industry. The awards celebrate providers of leading RegTech solutions, services and consultancies, and recognise both start-ups and established providers who are creatively finding solutions to help with today’s regulatory challenges.

Single Rulebook’s easy-to-use platform and highly relevant search functionality allows firms and clients to find the right regulation or information they are looking for quickly and efficiently. Single Rulebook’s annotation feature also provides a platform for teams and organisations to share interpretations on regulation by adding comments and notes to specific rules and articles. From building a regulatory change management framework to tracking and auditing decision making on important regulations, Single Rulebook is helping transform the way the industry manages regulation.

Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group, says: “Congratulations Single Rulebook for winning this year’s RegTech Insight Award Europe for Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution. This year’s RegTech Insight Europe awards have been extremely popular and competitive, highlighting established solution providers and innovative newcomers that help capital markets participants respond effectively and efficiently to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.”

Wim Nelen, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Single Rulebook, commented: “With the volume and complexity of today’s regulatory rules we have created a service that allows firms to manage all regulations on a single digital platform. We are delighted and honoured that the industry recognises Single Rulebook as a worthy winner for the Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution.”