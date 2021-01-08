Singapore Homegrown SME Neo & Partners Global Bags Another Award - FinTech Certification, A World’s First By The Singapore FinTech Association

Neo & Partners Global, a financial technology SME serving the capital markets sector community of commodity trading advisors, family offices, fund management companies and proprietary trading firms, announced today that it has been awarded the FinTech Certification by Singapore FinTech Association as a FinTech Certified Platforms provider for its award-winning Trading-Atrium. This FinTech Certification is recognized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and acts as the benchmark qualification.
This award comes on the heels of the firm’s other notable recent accolades of the prestigious Singapore Total Defence Awards 2020 NS Advocate Award (SMEs), coveted WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2020 for Best Infrastructure Provider alongside one other Singapore-based luminary as DBS Bank, and APAC Insider South East Asia Business Awards for Best Electronic Trading Business Ecosystem 2020, according to press releases.
The Trading-Atrium is a multi-asset and broker-neutral facility platform that forms a unique eco-system creation, development and a 360° array of technological innovative features which includes an advanced purpose-built electronic and voice trading facility infrastructure, low latency real-time failover resilient network, systematic trading capabilities and professional services. All set up in a state-of-the-art design befitting of the word Trading-Atrium.
The Trading-Atrium is also compliant to the Monetary Authority of Singapore Guidelines on Licensing, Registration and Conduct of Business for Fund Management Companies (SFA04-G05) on Office Space whereby asset managers can operate from a dedicated and secure office space that is accessible only by the asset managers’ directors and staff. This dedicated and secure arrangement provide for the safety and confidentiality of information on their investors and investment portfolios.
“As a Singapore homegrown SME serving the capital markets sector community, we are honored of being a part of Singapore’s FinTech community and the continued development of uniquely resilient and vibrant ecosystem journey of about innovation, inclusion and inspiration while promoting industry standards. Everything we do in FinTech must always have a larger purpose," said “Eric” Neo Say Wei, Founder and Chairman, Neo & Partners Global.
"The Trading-Atrium has positioned Singapore squarely at centre of an electronic trading revolution. Receiving this award is a prime example of how the Trading-Atrium and its eco-system all add up to an effective and efficient FinTech Certified Platforms provider serving the capital markets sector community. The end result: Neo & Partners Global's clients can operate more profitably, continually adapt better to a fast-changing environment and grow sustainably.” added “Eric” Neo Say Wei.
“All these are the results of the design philosophy of the Trading-Atrium that is simple but powerful: the sum of the parts must be greater than the whole.” “Eric” Neo Say Wei concluded.