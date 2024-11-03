Singapore FinTech Festival 2024 Kicks Off With AI And Quantum Technology In Focus

The ninth edition of the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) will kick off next week from 6 to 8 November 2024. This year, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and quantum technology will take centre stage, underscoring their transformative potential for the financial sector.



2. With rapid advancement in the adoption of AI and in quantum technology, SFF 2024 offers a unique platform for policymakers and industry leaders to collaborate, foster innovation and unlock new growth opportunities. SFF 2024 will also highlight global and regional efforts on decarbonisation, scaling up the use of digital assets, achieving cross-border payment efficiency and advancing financial inclusion. These initiatives address how FinTech can tackle some of today’s most pressing challenges.



Curtain Raiser: Insights Forum and The Innovation Lab Crawl



3. Preceding the SFF 2024 main conference is the by-invitation-only Insights Forum™, which will be held from 4 to 5 November. Insights Forum™ will feature an expanded two-day agenda comprising:

The inaugural Layer One Summit which aims to promote a public-private sector dialogue on the future of financial infrastructure.

which aims to promote a public-private sector dialogue on the future of financial infrastructure. The inaugural Green Circle Climate Forum which will bring together corporate leaders, NGOs, and financiers to discuss the challenges and solutions for high quality carbon markets.

which will bring together corporate leaders, NGOs, and financiers to discuss the challenges and solutions for high quality carbon markets. Public-Private Roundtables which will feature public-private sector leadership dialogues to produce actionable outcomes in key focus areas.

4. The Innovation Lab Crawl, held from 4 to 5 November, will offer attendees the opportunity to witness up-and-coming projects and innovations in the FinTech industry across 16 participating organisations including Visa Innovation Centre, Bank Julius Baer Launchpad and NUS FinTech Lab.



Festival Highlights



5. The Conference segment of SFF 2024 will feature over 900 speakers across more than 400 sessions covering six themes:

Roadmap for AI and Quantum: Exploring responsible use of AI and quantum solutions for financial services, and measures needed to address related associated risks.

Exploring responsible use of AI and quantum solutions for financial services, and measures needed to address related associated risks. Blueprint for Digital Assets: Insights on scaling the use of digital assets, achieving interoperability that drives value, and developing regulation for secure and industry-wide adoption.

Insights on scaling the use of digital assets, achieving interoperability that drives value, and developing regulation for secure and industry-wide adoption. Next-gen Transactions: Addressing global payment gaps and opportunities, and facilitating cross-jurisdictional alignment and tech-driven innovations for efficient cross border payment solutions.

Addressing global payment gaps and opportunities, and facilitating cross-jurisdictional alignment and tech-driven innovations for efficient cross border payment solutions. Sustainability in Action: Unpacking innovation in ClimateTech, climate data and ESG ratings, and enhancing financing mechanisms to drive global decarbonisation efforts.

Unpacking innovation in ClimateTech, climate data and ESG ratings, and enhancing financing mechanisms to drive global decarbonisation efforts. Bridging the Financial Inclusion Gap: Exploring strategies for financial health and inclusion, and how leveraging technology, coupled with impactful policies and partnerships, can drive greater financial access for underserved communities.

Exploring strategies for financial health and inclusion, and how leveraging technology, coupled with impactful policies and partnerships, can drive greater financial access for underserved communities. Talent of Tomorrow: Learning how Generative AI is reshaping roles, skills, and career pathways in financial services. Expert panels will discuss in-demand skills, meaningful career pathways in FinTech, and insights on navigating the tech talent landscape.

Please see Annex A for the list of headline and notable speakers.



6. The SFF Exhibition will host over 600 exhibitors and 41 international pavilions across five thematic zones – Technology, Founders and Investors, ESG, Regulation, and Talent. Each zone will spotlight cutting-edge innovations and key discussions that will shape the future of financial services.



7. Six new certificate programmes from Elevandi Education and professional development partners will be available this year, enhancing participants’ learning experience. Among these is the Leadership in the Future of Finance executive education programme, offered jointly by BondbloX, Elevandi Education, and the Singapore FinTech Association. This programme provides Chief Experience Officers with in-depth insights into the three pillars shaping the future of finance: AI, Digital Assets and Sustainability.



8. Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Group Chief Executive Officer (Designate) of Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), said, “Architecting the next transformation for our digital future requires thoughtful planning, strong partnerships, and sustained investments. As we navigate the transformative potential of emerging technologies, SFF 2024 will serve as a crucial platform for uniting innovators, industry leaders and policymakers to shape a resilient, inclusive digital economy that serves the greater good.”



9. Paul Lee, Chief Executive (Markets) at Constellar, said, “With emerging technologies rapidly transforming the global financial services industry, it is a critical time for businesses to identify opportunities, understand risks and take action. Attendees at SFF this year can expect twice as many showcases of AI solutions offering a range of products and services to build business resilience.”



10. SFF 2024 is organised by MAS, GFTN and Constellar, in collaboration with The Association of Banks in Singapore. For more details and SFF 2024 registration, visit www.fintechfestival.sg .





