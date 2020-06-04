Singapore Exchange Shares Drop Most Since 2003 On end Of MSCI Licence - FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index Up By 6.7% In May

The stock price of the Singapore Exchange plunged on Wednesday 27th May after MSCI announced that it had signed a licensing agreement with Hong Kong Futures Exchange, a subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, to introduce 37 futures and options contracts. MSCI also announced that it intended to continue to license the MSCI Singapore Index to the Singapore Exchange for a listed futures contract, in addition to allowing HKEX to list a contract on the index. The license to SGX for all other MSCI indexes will expire in early 2021. Singapore Exchange shares fell 7% on 28th May, extending the previous day's 11.6% slump - the biggest in over 16 years.
Despite this, shares in the world's largest exchange operating groups rose by 6.7% in May, with all but 5 of the 30 constituents of the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index being in positive territory, and the index, which aims to reflect market sentiment and is a key indicator of exchanges performance closing at 61,439.17 on 29 May 2020.
The best performer by capital returns in US dollars was Bursa Malaysia with a 27.2 per cent increase in share price from 30 April 2020 to 29 May 2020. The next best performer was Multi Commodity Exchange of India with a 23.5 per cent increase, followed by South Africa's JSE with a 21 per cent increase over the same period.
The worst performer by capital returns in US dollars was Singapore Exchange with a 14.5 per cent decrease in share price from 30 April 2020 to 29 May 2020. This was followed by Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange with a 14.3 per cent decline and Bulgarian Stock Exchange with a 4.9 per cent decrease over the same period.
Herbie Skeete, Managing Director, Mondo Visione and Co-founder of the Index said:
"MSCI decision to shift licensing of many derivatives from SGX to HKEX has the potential for a 10-15 per cent hit on next year's profit. SGX's pain is HKEX's likely gain. HKEX faces many challenges, with investors spooked by a Beijing plan to impose security legislation in the city and with the U.S. warning that Chinese pressure on the city’s autonomy threatens its future as a global financial centre."
Click here to download May's performance report.
Monthly FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index Performance (Capital Return, USD)
|
July 2014
|
3.1%
|
August 2014
|
2.3%
|
September 2014
|
-3.6%
|
October 2014
|
2.8%
|
November 2014
|
2.5%
|
December 2014
|
-0.5%
|
January 2015
|
-1.0%
|
February 2015
|
8.5%
|
March 2015
|
0.0%
|
April 2015
|
10.7%
|
May 2015
|
0.1%
|
June 2015
|
-3.2%
|
July 2015
|
-2.7%
|
August 2015
|
-5.3%
|
September 2015
|
-2.1%
|
October 2015
|
7.6%
|
November 2015
|
0.4%
|
December 2015
|
-2.2%
|
January 2016
|
-4,7%
|
February 2016
|
-0.7%
|
March 2016
|
6.7%
|
April 2016
|
0.4%
|
May 2016
|
1.8%
|
June 2016
|
-2.2%
|
July 2016
|
5.3%
|
August 2016
|
2.3%
|
September 2016
|
-1.6%
|
October 2016
|
-1.6%
|
November 2016
|
2.1%
|
December 2016
|
0.1%
|
January 2017
|
6.0%
|
February 2017
|
-0.8%
|
March 2017
|
1.4%
|
April 2017
|
0.8%
|
May 2017
|
1.6%
|
June 2017
|
5.6%
|
July 2017
|
2.7%
|
August 2017
|
0.3%
|
September 2017
|
3.6%
|
October 2017
|
-0.7%
|
November 2017
|
6.4%
|
December 2017
|
-0.7%
|
January 2018
|
10%
|
February 2018
|
-0.5%
|
March 2018
|
-1.6%
|
April 2018
|
-1.0%
|
May 2018
|
-1.5%
|
June 2018
|
-0.8%
|
July 2018
|
-0.7%
|
August 2018
|
2.4%
|
September 2018
|
-1.7%
|
October 2018
|
1.0%
|
November 2018
|
3.1%
|
December 2018
|
-4.2%
|
January 2019
|
5.4%
|
February 2019
|
1.7%
|
March 2019
|
-2.6%
|
April 2019
|
4.6%
|
May 2019
|
1.5%
|
June 2019
|
4.3%
|
July 2019
|
2.2%
|
August 2019
|
3.7%
|
September 2019
|
-0.8%
|
October 2019
|
2.0%
|
November 2019
|
-0.5%
|
December 2019
|
1.6%
|
January 2020
|
5.0%
|
February 2020
|
-7.4%
|
March 2020
|
-11.5%
|
April 2020
|
8.0%
|
May 2020
|
6.7%
About FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index, a joint venture between FTSE Group and Mondo Visione, was established in 2000.
It is the first Index in the world to focus on listed exchanges and other trading venues. The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index compares performance of individual exchanges and trading platforms and provides a reliable barometer of the health and performance of the exchange sector.
It enables investors to track 30 publicly listed exchanges and trading floors and focuses attention of the market on this important sector.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index includes all publicly traded stock exchanges and trading floors:
- Australian Securities Exchange Ltd
- B3 SA
- Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SA
- Bolsa y Mercado Espanoles
- BSE
- Bulgarian Stock Exchange
- Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA
- Bursa Malaysia
- Cboe Global Markets
- CME Group
- Deutsche Bourse
- Dubai Financial Market
- Euronext
- Hellenic Exchanges SA
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc
- Japan Exchange Group, Inc
- Johannesburg Stock Exchange Ltd
- London Stock Exchange Group
- Moscow Exchange
- Multi Commodity Exchange of India
- Nairobi Securities Exchange
- Nasdaq
- New Zealand Exchange Ltd
- Philippine Stock Exchange
- Singapore Exchange Ltd
- Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
- TMX Group
- Warsaw Stock Exchange
- Zagreb Stock Exchange
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index is compiled by FTSE Group from data based on the share price performance of listed exchanges and trading platforms.