Sinara Selects ICE Consolidated Feed For New ‘Trading System In A Box’

Sinara has selected a leading market data provider, ICE Data Services (“ICE”), as part of the company’s efforts to continue strengthening and enhancing its latest derivatives trading solution, SinaraTLC (Trade Life Cycle).
- SinaraTLC addresses key challenges for brokers, exchanges and clearing houses in global markets by providing customers with a software framework covering all components of a trade’s lifecycle, including entry order, risk management, matching, clearing, and settlement.
- Built on a strong, scalable foundation of technology to efficiently and securely manage the full trade lifecycle through the front-, middle- and back-office — now SinaraTLC has integrated real-time market data, through its work with ICE, across all workflows.
- ICE Consolidated Feed aggregates content from 600+ global sources, 300+ venues and across 23+ million investment instruments, and offers customers a low-latency solution with enhanced reference data services, derivatives chaining, continuous symbols, and normalized and local status fields. This provides customers a scalable market data feed that is designed to empower all departments involved in trading.
UK software house Sinara Consultants, a specialist in IT systems for exchanges and their trading communities, has continued to innovate and design solutions that meet evolving market conditions and client needs. SinaraTLC was launched in December 2020 as a cloud and mobile ready technology that allows financial institutions to replace legacy systems and deliver a more comprehensive remote platform for their customers.
Now, with real-time data from ICE, which is part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.(NYSE: ICE), SinaraTLC provides market participants with a ‘trading system in a box’ to handle end-to-end trading operations for brokers and their clients, or deliver a platform for an exchange or clearing house with a lightweight trading interface for members and their clients. The SinaraTLC framework continues to be updated and is now available for demonstrations for commodities, including metals derivatives contracts.
“Having access to consistent and reliable high-quality data that spans instruments and venues ultimately helps market participants make better decisions,” said Anthony Belcher, Head of Fixed Income and Data Services, EMEA at ICE. “Sinara continues to innovate and deliver to its clients tools and platforms that help streamline the trading process and we are glad ICE Consolidated Feed can complement their work. ICE’s broad market coverage includes full order book data from more than 300 trading venues, leading FX, FX options, volatilities and surfaces content, continuous evaluated pricing for fixed income, and 10+ years of history and intraday and daily settlement prices.”
To learn more about ICE Consolidated Feed, please visit: https://www.theice.com/market-data/connectivity-and-feeds/consolidated-feed
“The modern, remote digitised workforce demands intelligent business automation, with powerful engineering, real-time processing and security features at its core,” said Steve Dobb, Founder and Director of Sinara. “We have a long history of working with ICE, and the ICE Consolidated Feed in particular, which is already leveraged by Sinara’s established data distribution platform, so they were a natural partner for our newest product suite SinaraTLC. We understand the challenges that derivatives trading clients face while navigating an evolving market environment. Enriching our trade lifecycle and collateral management business automation tools with high performance, real-time data from ICE helps customers automate business processes more efficiently and accelerate their business growth.”