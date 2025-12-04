Simplification Update - ASIC Expands Email Lodgements

ASIC has introduced email lodgement for 35 paper forms to help streamline interactions and reduce administrative burden for those needing to comply with their obligations.

This initiative is part of ASIC’s simplification work outlined in the Regulatory Simplification report to transition more ‘paper-only’ documents to email lodgement and enable electronic signatures on all forms.

Selected based on stakeholder feedback, the forms relate to:

Share capital notifications

Changes to responsible entities

Managed investment schemes

Auditor changes

Company structure updates, and

Other regulatory lodgements.

Recently added forms are shown below. Our website has a complete list of forms that can be lodged by email.

Email lodgement provides a faster, more convenient submission option while paper lodgement remains available for those who prefer the existing postal option.

While most forms submitted to ASIC can already be completed online, some still require submission by post. Over time, ASIC will continue to expand the option to lodge these forms via email to support a more convenient and streamlined user experience.

To support the transition, ASIC’s document lodgement requirements have been consolidated into a single resource. This includes lodgement guidance on forms, manner of lodging documents and signing documents.

Electronic signatures

ASIC also now accepts electronic signatures on approved PDF forms available on our website, including those enabled for email lodgement.

More information

ASIC paper forms recently enabled for email lodgement

Forms that can also be lodged by email (in exceptional cases where you are unable to lodge online):

Email lodgement for these forms is allowed only when:

Error messages are received due to the non-recognition of a place of birth or a company address.

The company you’re attempting to register has one or more of these characteristics.

System limitations prevent online lodgement.

If any of the above apply to you, please contact ASIC.