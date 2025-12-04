Simplification Update - ASIC Expands Email Lodgements

ASIC has introduced email lodgement for 35 paper forms to help streamline interactions and reduce administrative burden for those needing to comply with their obligations.
This initiative is part of ASIC’s simplification work outlined in the Regulatory Simplification report to transition more ‘paper-only’ documents to email lodgement and enable electronic signatures on all forms.
Selected based on stakeholder feedback, the forms relate to:
- Share capital notifications
- Changes to responsible entities
- Managed investment schemes
- Auditor changes
- Company structure updates, and
- Other regulatory lodgements.
Recently added forms are shown below. Our website has a complete list of forms that can be lodged by email.
Email lodgement provides a faster, more convenient submission option while paper lodgement remains available for those who prefer the existing postal option.
While most forms submitted to ASIC can already be completed online, some still require submission by post. Over time, ASIC will continue to expand the option to lodge these forms via email to support a more convenient and streamlined user experience.
To support the transition, ASIC’s document lodgement requirements have been consolidated into a single resource. This includes lodgement guidance on forms, manner of lodging documents and signing documents.
Electronic signatures
ASIC also now accepts electronic signatures on approved PDF forms available on our website, including those enabled for email lodgement.
More information
- Regulatory simplification
- ASIC slashes red tape and calls for further regulatory simplification proposals
ASIC paper forms recently enabled for email lodgement
- 205 Notification of resolution
- 206 Application for change of company type
- 207Z Certification of compliance with stamp duty law
- 208 Notification of details of shares issued other than for cash
- 218 Constitution of company – lodged as part of forms 201, 205, 206
- 210 Notification of statement of special rights carried by shares
- 211 Notification of division or conversion of classes of shares
- 2205 Notification of resolutions regarding shares
- 314 Notification of return of members of firm of auditors
- 315 Notification of resignation, removal or cessation of auditor
- 318 Notice of application to court to manage corporation
- 488 Application to change the review date of a company or registered scheme
- 491 Change to scheme details
- 5107 Notification of change of responsible entity of a registered scheme
- 5108 Notification of appointment of temporary responsible entity
- 5109 Notification of request by temporary responsible entity to add new responsible entity
- 5111 Compliance plan audit report of a registered scheme
- 5112 Application for consent from ASIC to remove compliance plan auditor
- 5113 Application for consent from ASIC to resign as compliance plan auditor
- 5114 Notification of request by responsible entity to change compliance plan auditor
- 5131 Application for appointment of scheme auditor by member of a registered scheme
- 5132 Application for consent from ASIC for resignation or removal of scheme auditor
- 5133 Notification of resignation, removal or cessation of a registered scheme auditor
- 5137 Notification of appointment of scheme auditor
- FS08 Application for consent from ASIC to resign as an auditor of an Australian financial services licensee
Forms that can also be lodged by email (in exceptional cases where you are unable to lodge online):
Email lodgement for these forms is allowed only when:
- Error messages are received due to the non-recognition of a place of birth or a company address.
- The company you’re attempting to register has one or more of these characteristics.
- System limitations prevent online lodgement.
If any of the above apply to you, please contact ASIC.