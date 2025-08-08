Simpler, Faster, Greener: Bursa Malaysia Fully Transitions To Electronic Central Depository System (CDS) Account Statements And Notices Effective 25 August 2025

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or “the Exchange”) is moving forward with the full adoption of electronic CDS account statements and notices (eStatements) for individual depositors (investors) effective 25 August 2025. The transition aims at enhancing investor experience by providing faster and more secure access to CDS account-related information, while also reflecting the Exchange’s broader commitment to environmental sustainability.

Notwithstanding this, Bursa Malaysia will continue to issue hardcopy CDS statements and notices to specified depositors as outlined below, at no cost:

Depositors aged 70 and above (i.e., born in 1955 or earlier) will continue to receive printed statements. No action is required on their part; Those aged between 65 and 69 may provide a written request to their stockbrokers; Depositors with disabilities (Orang Kurang Upaya); Depositors residing in areas with limited internet connectivity; and Any other depositors with difficulty to access eStatements, or under circumstances as may be recognised by Bursa Malaysia, on a case-by-case basis.

Specified depositors who qualify under categories (ii) to (v), and wish to opt in to receive hardcopy CDS statements and notices may approach their respective stockbrokers with supporting documents.

Other depositors who prefer to continue receiving hardcopy CDS statements and notices may subscribe at any time through their respective stockbrokers. A monthly fee of RM101 will apply, which will be channelled towards charitable purposes administered by Yayasan Bursa Malaysia, the Exchange’s charitable foundation.

Depositors who have not made the transition to eStatements should do so through any of the following methods:

MyBURSA platform (click here for more information); Bursa Malaysia website (click here for more information); Bursa Anywhere mobile application (click here for more information); Subscribe through their respective stockbrokers; Subscribe in-person at the Bursa Assist Help Centre at Bursa Malaysia (Address: Exchange Square, Bukit Kewangan, 50200 Kuala Lumpur).

Depositors who currently receive their eStatements via email can also access the eStatements through the MyBURSA portal and/or the Bursa Anywhere mobile application.

For a visual guide, depositors can watch this video on the Bursa Malaysia YouTube channel - Make the switch: Go digital with your Bursa CDS eStatements.

For more information, including frequently asked questions, depositors may visit Bursa

Malaysia website: https://www.bursamalaysia.com/trade/our_products_services/central _depository_system/electronic_cds_statements_and_notices or contact the Bursa Anywhere Service Desk at 03-2034 7090 or Depositor Services at 03-2034 7007.



