Simone S.p.A. Lists On Euronext Growth Milan

Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Simone S.p.A. on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

Simone S.p.A. is a publishing company established in Naples in 2011. Today, the company is one of the reference point for the Italian publishing sector, in which it stands out for the highly specialised content that it develops, prints, publishes, promotes and sells. Thanks to its different brands, Simone S.p.A. offers a wide range of school books.

Simone S.p.A. represents the 33rd listing on Borsa Italiana’s market dedicated to small and medium-sized companies and it is the 63rd listing of the year on Euronext.

In the placement phase Simone S.p.A. raised €3 million, excluding the potential exercise of the over-allotment option. In case of full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total amount raised will be approximately €3.15 million.

Luca Misso, CEO of Simone S.p.A., said: "Today’s listing on Euronext Growth Milan is only the last step of a journey that started more than fifty years ago. Today, the company is an absolute benchmark in the Italian publishing industry, in which it stands out for the large amount of highly specialised content we are able to develop, print, publish, promote and sell. The drive towards innovation has always been a distinctive trait of the Simone, which has succeeded in combining traditional publishing with the digital world. The listing will of course allow us to further consolidate this strong position in the market, but more importantly it will be a guiding element of our business model, which focuses on quality and innovation. The next projects look at developing the IT area, to expand our offer further and bring us even closer to the digital native generation, and to strengthen the traditional channels”.