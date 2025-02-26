Signicat And Strise Announce Strategic Partnership To Unify Customer Verification And AML Automation Into A Single Solution - Collaboration Combines Signicat’s Digital Identity Expertise And Powerful Orchestration Platform With Strise’s AML Automation Capabilities To Provide Businesses With A Modular End-To-End KYC & AML Solution

Signicat, Europe’s leading provider of digital identity and fraud prevention solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with AML automation specialist Strise. Together, they are launching an integrated solution for Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance. This collaboration aims to simplify regulatory processes, enabling businesses to meet complex compliance requirements with efficiency and ease, from onboarding to ongoing compliance.

Eliminating the need to juggle multiple compliance tools

The partnership combines Signicat's trusted digital identity verification tools and powerful orchestration platform with Strise’s advanced AML expertise, providing businesses with a comprehensive solution including end-to-end KYC and AML requirements. By integrating Signicat’s Mint, a no-code platform for digital identity verification, into Strise’s solutions, businesses can tackle complex regulatory requirements with ease.

“We’re bringing together Signicat’s trusted identity verification and orchestration platform with Strise’s flexible AML solutions to create a powerful solution that drives both simplicity and reliability,” says Stein-Olav Davidsen, Chief of SMB and Online Channels at Signicat. “With this partnership, we are making compliance processes more accessible, without the need for extensive coding.”

An Efficient KYC & AML Solution for Modern Businesses

Designed for AML analysts, KYC specialists, Relationship Managers and compliance officers, the solution allows businesses to achieve full compliance without the need for extensive coding or technical expertise. The integration offers customer facing dynamic webforms connected to a wide array of eID schemes and eIDV solutions, with options for advanced authentication and bespoke workflows. Powered by Signicat Mint, organisations can design and implement compliance processes using a no-code editor and pre-built templates for onboarding, authentication, digital insights, and electronic signatures, to meet specific regulatory requirements.

“By joining forces with Signicat, we’re helping businesses navigate AML compliance with ease while reducing the manual work involved,” says Edward Bragg, responsible for Strategic Partnerships at Strise. “The outcome is a solution that drives efficiency, allows for greater flexibility, and supports regulatory adherence.”

Shaping the Future of Compliance

This partnership is more than just an integration—it’s a step forward in making compliance effortless. Businesses can now leverage a modular, scalable platform that adapts to their specific needs, whether for automated customer onboarding, fraud prevention, or real-time AML monitoring. By combining AI-driven automation with trusted digital identity verification, this solution empowers businesses to focus on growth instead of navigating complex compliance challenges—streamlining manual processes, enhancing risk detection, and ensuring adherence to evolving standards.

The integrated compliance solution from Signicat and Strise is available now, ready to help businesses streamline their KYC and AML processes efficiently and securely. We invite businesses to discover how this solution can transform their compliance strategy starting today.