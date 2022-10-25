SIFMA’s Board Of Directors Announces Newly Elected Officers For 2022-2023

Following the SIFMA Annual Meeting and fall Board Meeting the Association’s Board of Directors announced it has elected the following principal officers to leadership positions on the Board for 2022-2023:

Chair: James Reynolds, Jr., Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Loop Capital Markets LLC

Chair-Elect: Ken Cella, Principal, Branch Development, Edward Jones

Vice-Chair: Laura Chepucavage, Head of Global Financing and Futures, Bank of America

Treasurer: James Wallin, Senior Vice President, AllianceBernstein

SIFMA is also pleased to welcome the new members of its Board of Directors:

Dalia Blass, BlackRock

Libby Cantrill, PIMCO

Sol Gindi, Wells Fargo

Shawn Quant, Piper Sandler

Kabir Sethi, LPL Financial

John Vaccaro, MassMutual

And congratulate the following directors re-elected to a new term: