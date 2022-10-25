SIFMA’s Board Of Directors Announces Newly Elected Officers For 2022-2023

Following the SIFMA Annual Meeting and fall Board Meeting the Association’s Board of Directors announced it has elected the following principal officers to leadership positions on the Board for 2022-2023:
Chair: James Reynolds, Jr., Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Loop Capital Markets LLC
Chair-Elect: Ken Cella, Principal, Branch Development, Edward Jones
Vice-Chair: Laura Chepucavage, Head of Global Financing and Futures, Bank of America
Treasurer: James Wallin, Senior Vice President, AllianceBernstein
SIFMA is also pleased to welcome the new members of its Board of Directors:
- Dalia Blass, BlackRock
- Libby Cantrill, PIMCO
- Sol Gindi, Wells Fargo
- Shawn Quant, Piper Sandler
- Kabir Sethi, LPL Financial
- John Vaccaro, MassMutual
And congratulate the following directors re-elected to a new term:
- Jeb Hensarling, UBS Americas
- Michael Kisber, FHN Financial
- David Lefkowitz, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.
- Jamie Price, Advisor Group
- James Reynolds, Jr., Loop Capital Markets LLC
- Mark Steffensen, HSBC
- Joseph E. Sweeney, Ameriprise Financial
- Ryan Taylor, RBC Capital Markets
- James Wallin, AllianceBernstein