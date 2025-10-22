Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
SIFMA’s Board Of Directors Announces Newly Elected Officers

Date 22/10/2025

Following the SIFMA Annual Meeting and fall Board Meeting, the Association’s Board of Directors announced it has elected the following principal officers to leadership positions on the Board for 2025-2026:

Chair: Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Stifel

Chair-Elect: David Lefkowitz, Managing Director, Global Head ABS Origination, JPMorganChase

Vice Chair: Lawrence Martinez, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, D.A. Davidson Companies

Chair Emeritus: Laura Chepucavage, Head of Global Financing and Futures, Global Rates and Counterparty Portfolio Management, Bank of America

Treasurer: Lisa Kidd Hunt, Managing Director, Head of International Services, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

SIFMA is also pleased to welcome the new members of the Board of Directors:

  • Joseph Mecane, Citadel Securities
  • Miles Stephens, Stephens

And congratulates the following directors re-elected to a new term:

  • Libby Cantrill, PIMCO
  • Samara Cohen, Blackrock
  • Michael Durbin, Cetera
  • Sol Gindi, Wells Fargo Advisors
  • David Lefkowitz, JPMorganChase
  • Shawn Quant, Piper Sandler
  • Darren Shames, Nomura
  • Joseph E. Sweeney, Ameriprise Financial
  • Ryan Taylor, RBC Capital Markets
  • Thomas Wipf, UBS
