SIFMA Welcomes Introduction Of The E-delivery Legislation

SIFMA today issued the following statement from president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. on the introduction of legislation, the “Improving Disclosure for Investors Act,” that would direct the SEC to promulgate rules that would expand access to electronic delivery of certain required financial disclosures:

“The time has come – and arguably is overdue – to implement electronic delivery as the default means for delivering investor communications, while giving investors the power to choose paper delivery if preferred. Research shows a large majority of retail investors across demographics, regardless of income or age, want e-delivery for its environmental benefits, speed, and convenience. SIFMA commends Reps. Bill Huizenga (R-MI), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Bryan Steil (R-WI), and Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) for their leadership in introducing this important legislation that builds on the progress of implementing an e-delivery framework suitable for the 21st century.”