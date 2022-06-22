SIFMA Statement On Senate Finance Committee Passage Of The Enhancing American Retirement Now Act

SIFMA issued the following statement from President and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. on the Enhancing American Retirement Now (EARN) Act, which passed out of the Senate Finance Committee today:

“The American retirement system has helped millions of Americans prepare for a secure future, and the financial services industry has played an important role in providing and administering retirement plans. SIFMA believes the EARN Act takes important steps toward enhancing the private retirement system and increasing retirement savings, including provisions that will incentivize small businesses to offer retirement plans, enable older Americans to save more and hold on to their savings longer, and help young people to save while paying off student loan debt.”