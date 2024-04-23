Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

SIFMA Statement On FTC Non-Compete Rule Finalized Today

Date 23/04/2024

SIFMA today issued the following statement from president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. regarding the final Federal Trade Commission (FTC) non-compete rule:

“We are carefully reviewing the final rule released today and appreciate that the FTC carved out the sale of businesses and the existing agreements for senior executives. We however, remain concerned that the near-categorical prohibition on non-compete clauses would hurt competition and the economy by terminating long-established practices of using non-compete clauses to protect a business’s sensitive information. The proposal also greatly underestimated its compliance costs, while failing to establish a clear record on its benefits or necessity.”

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg