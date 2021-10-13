SIFMA Statement On Department Of Labor ESG Proposal

SIFMA released the following statement from Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA president and CEO, on a proposal released today by the Department of Labor related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment options and retirement plans:
“SIFMA appreciates the Department of Labor’s work in engaging with the financial services industry as they put together this proposal. We are pleased to see the Department headed in the right direction, which will help investors prepare for their retirement.”