SIFMA Statement On Confirmations Of Selig, Hill And Forst

SIFMA today released the following statement from Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA president and CEO, on the confirmations of Michael Selig to serve as chairman of the CFTC, Travis Hill to serve as chairman of the FDIC, and Edward Forst to head the GSA:

“We congratulate Mr. Selig, Mr. Hill, and Mr. Forst on their confirmations today. Each brings notable experience and knowledge to these important roles. Notably, Forst is a former chair of the SIFMA’s board of directors.

“SIFMA and our members look forward to working with them to ensure our nation’s capital markets remain robust and resilient and play their part in fueling economic growth and job creation.”