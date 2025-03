SIFMA today released the following statement from Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA president and CEO, on the confirmation of Department of Labor (DOL) Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer:

“We congratulate Ms. Chavez-DeRemer on her confirmation as DOL Secretary. SIFMA and our members look forward to working with the Secretary to ensure our nation’s capital markets remain robust and resilient, and play their part in fueling economic growth and job creation.”