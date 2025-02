SIFMA today released the following statement from Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA president and CEO, on the confirmation of U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick:

“We congratulate Mr. Lutnick, who has long led a SIFMA member firm, on his confirmation as Commerce Secretary. SIFMA and our members look forward to working with the Secretary to ensure our nation’s capital markets remain robust and resilient and play their part in fueling economic growth and job creation.”