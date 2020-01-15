SIFMA Statement On China Phase One Trade Deal

SIFMA today released the following statement from Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA president and CEO, regarding signing of the agreement between the United States and China on a phase one trade deal. Mr. Bentsen attended the agreement signing ceremony at the White House.
“SIFMA welcomes this historic trade and investment agreement between the United States and China. We commend the Trump administration for its focus on securing this critical outcome and recognizing the vital importance of financial services in the bilateral relationship. SIFMA has long supported the globalization of China’s capital markets. We will examine this agreement closely including what it specifically means for our members in terms of its implementation and enforcement.”