SIFMA Statement On American Infrastructure Bonds Act

SIFMA today issued the following statement from SIFMA president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. on the American Infrastructure Bonds Act:
“SIFMA commends Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) on their commitment to infrastructure investment, seen today with the introduction of the American Infrastructure Bonds Act. This bill authorizes a direct-pay subsidy for American Infrastructure Bonds, which allows state and local governments to attract taxable bond investors, such as pension funds and foreign investors, to invest in infrastructure projects. Increasing the demand for municipal securities is particularly helpful now, as state and local governments are experiencing much higher costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”