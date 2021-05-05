SIFMA Statement In Support Of The Securing A Strong Retirement Act

SIFMA today issued the following statement from President and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. on the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2021:
“The American retirement system has helped millions of Americans prepare for a secure future. SIFMA believes the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2021 takes important steps toward enhancing the private retirement system and increasing retirement savings, including provisions that will incentivize small businesses to offer retirement plans, enable older Americans to save more and hold on to their savings longer, and help young people to save while paying off student loan debt. We commend Chairman Richard Neal and Ranking Member Kevin Brady for their long-standing commitment to improving retirement security for all Americans and for their work on this important legislation.”
SIFMA submitted a letter of support expanding on these views and strongly encouraging the committee to pass this bipartisan, commonsense legislation, which can be found here.