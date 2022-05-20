SIFMA Responds To Federal Reserve Paper On Central Bank Digital Currencies

In a letter responding to the recent discussion paper published by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System entitled “The U.S. Dollar in the Age of Digital Transformation,” which discusses issues related to the potential introduction of a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC), SIFMA shares its view that policymakers need to be clear on why a CBDC is needed and what problems it would address before undertaking what the Federal Reserve calls “a highly significant innovation in American money.”

“Much qualitative and quantitative analyses still need to be conducted in the coming years to properly evaluate whether the costs of this significant change to our existing system of money would outweigh the benefits, particularly given the high degree of efficiency and reliability of existing payments systems for both institutional actors and consumers,” notes SIFMA president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. in the letter. “These analyses should include, but would not be limited to, an evaluation of the effects of different types of CBDC systems on financial stability and the implementation of monetary policy; on key short-term funding markets; on existing payments systems, with which any CBDC would need to be interoperable; on consumer privacy; as well as on anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions regimes. Given that much more study needs to be undertaken to properly understand these benefits and costs, we do not take a position on the desirability of adopting a U.S. CBDC in this response.”

Given that 73 percent of all U.S. economic activity is funded through capital markets activities, SIFMA believes it is vital that capital markets impacts be a central consideration for policymakers considering adoption of a U.S. CBDC, and that is the focus of its response.

SIFMA believes, if policymakers were to move forward with CBDC adoption at some future point, the primary focus should be on “limited purpose” or “wholesale” CBDC (wCBDC) which would be used for institutional financial transactions rather than a more widely available public “retail” CBDC (rCBDC), at least initially. This would allow further time to consider and evaluate the risks that a more widely available rCBDC may present. A wCBDC would be less disruptive to the financial system and financial stability than a rCBDC; it would provide a testing ground for experimentation of key systems amongst a small group of sophisticated and established financial actors; and has more proven and obvious use cases than a rCBDC. A wCBDC would also be less politically fraught, raising fewer concerns around issues such as consumer privacy than a rCBDC. A wCBDC may also be helpful in preserving the U.S. dollar’s status as a reserve currency and as the predominant currency for international financial transactions in a way that a rCBDC would not.

In its response, SIFMA also makes the following recommendations: