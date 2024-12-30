SIFMA Recommends Early Market Close On January 9, 2025, For The National Day Of Mourning In Honor Of Former President Carter

SIFMA joins the nation in expressing its condolences on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter. We recognize and appreciate President Carter’s service to his country and his efforts to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development, which culminated in his being awarded the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize.

SIFMA today recommended an early market close at 2:00 pm EST on January 9, 2025, for all fixed-income cash markets in recognition of the National Day of Mourning in honor of the 39th President of the United States. This is in keeping with SIFMA’s policy on unscheduled changes in trading hours.

This recommendation applies to trading of U.S. dollar-denominated government securities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, over-the-counter investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, municipal bonds and secondary money market trading in bankers’ acceptances, commercial paper and Yankee and Euro certificates of deposit.

SIFMA’s recommended early and full market closes are recommendations only; each member firm should decide for itself whether its fixed income departments remain open for trading. All SIFMA recommendations are subject to change due to market conditions.