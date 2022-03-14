SIFMA Promotes Lindsey Keljo To Head Of Asset Management Group

SIFMA today announced Lindsey Keljo has been promoted to head the association’s Asset Management Group (AMG). Ms. Keljo who most recently has served as a Managing Director for the AMG and associate general counsel joined SIFMA in 2014.
As Managing Director, Head of Asset Management Group and Associate General Counsel, Keljo will manage AMG and its team in coordination with the broader SIFMA advocacy, legal, regulatory, operations and membership staff.
“Lindsey has been an outstanding advocate for our asset management members earning their confidence in her ability to represent their interests. Having worked with Lindsey for many years, she has proven herself to be the obvious choice to take SIFMA AMG to the next level.” said SIFMA President and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr.
“Lindsey’s member focus as well as her extensive experience in asset management policy in a variety of roles across the industry are invaluable as she tackles this new leadership position and continues to work to advance member goals,” said SIFMA Chief Operating Officer Joseph Seidel.
Keljo joined SIFMA AMG from Squire Patton Boggs, where she advised financial institutions, corporations, and asset managers on a wide range of financial services legislative and regulatory developments. She has extensive experience representing asset managers before Congress, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the U.S. Treasury Department, and other national and international regulatory agencies that promulgate and implement financial regulation. Lindsey is a graduate of the University of Michigan Law School and Mercyhurst University.
Keljo is based in Washington, DC. She will report to SIFMA Chief Operating Officer Joseph Seidel and will serve as a member of SIFMA’s Management Committee.