SIFMA Opposes New York Stock Transfer Tax Due To Harm To Savers And Investors

Today, SIFMA and 26 other organizations representing more than 544,000 workers in the financial services industry in New York State and throughout the U.S., and other business groups in the state, sent a letter opposing the STT to New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, President Pro Tempore and Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Speaker of the Assembly Carl Heastie
SIFMA issued the following statement from SIFMA president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. on the New York stock transfer tax (STT).
“SIFMA strongly opposes the imposition of a stock transfer tax (STT) due to the cost to retirement savers, investors, businesses and the economy. The STT is nothing more than a sales tax on investors and it runs counter to many longstanding policies promoting savings and economic growth. This type of tax has, in actual practice, resulted in a migration of trading volume to other jurisdictions which have not imposed a STT, which is a predictable result in today’s predominantly electronic and globally connected markets.
“Because no other state in the country imposes a STT, it would be a logical consequence for New York firms to execute and process at least a portion of their trades elsewhere to find the lowest costs for their clients. Accelerating the trend of securities industry jobs moving to other states would cause further devastation to the New York economy, which is already suffering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. That, combined with the negative impact on New York’s savers, make the STT a terrible policy move for the state.”