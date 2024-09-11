SIFMA Insights Primer Series: Gain A Deeper Understanding Of How Capital Markets Work

|
All new for 2024! SIFMA Insights has just published updates to our popular primer series on the capital markets:
These primers break down important technical and regulatory nuances. By fostering an understanding of the marketplace, we set the scene to address complex issues arising in today’s markets.
Capital Markets Primer
A Deeper Look at Markets and the Role of Financial Institutions
We analyze the many different moving pieces of capital markets. Primary markets – where securities are created. Secondary markets – where securities are traded. Post-trade infrastructure and operations – where securities are cleared and settled. This report also explains the importance of market structure and the critical role financial institutions play in making markets work.
Global Equity Markets Comparison Primer
Comparing Market Volumes, Capitalization, Formation, Performance, & Costs
U.S. equity markets are the largest in the world – leading in volumes and market capitalization – and continue to be among the deepest, most liquid, and most efficient – U.S. total trade costs -12.2% to total global costs. This primer compares market metrics and issuance statistics across the globe.
Capital Formation & Listings Exchanges Primer
Analyzing the IPO Process and the Exchange Landscape
This report explains the IPO process – where investment banks connect issuers with investors to sell their initial set of public shares – including mapping a sample deal timeline. This report also analyzes reasons IPOs have declined since the 1996 peak, regulations, and the market structure for listings exchanges.
Equities Primer
Analyzing Market Metrics and Fundamentals of Markets
This report looks at drivers of volumes – including volatility, interest rates, retail trading, and passive investing – and the evolution of the market landscape, previously dominated by a few but now multiple trading venues. The report also diagrams order routing and recaps regulations and historical market events.
Options Primer
Analyzing Market Metrics and Fundamentals of Markets
This report explains the fundamentals of options – terminology, pricing, the Greeks, and more. We also map options strategies (showing diagrams of profits) by investment objective and market environment. We finalize this primer with the exchange landscape, fun facts, and a history of markets.
Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) Primer
Analyzing Market Metrics and Fundamentals of Markets
In this report, we explain the fundamentals of ETFs – definitions, a comparison to other investment products, legal structures – as well as review the regulatory environment and exchange landscape. The report also details the creation/redemption process, crucial to the functioning of the ETF markets.
Fixed Income & Electronic Trading Primer
Analyzing Market Metrics and Fundamentals of Markets and A Look at the Evolution of Electronic Trading
We note the “s” in markets, as there is not one market, but several markets based on multiple subcategories within each main category: UST, corporates, MBS, agency, munis, and ABS (+money markets and repo). This report describes the purpose of the different markets and analyzes issuance, trading, and outstanding metrics. This report also looks at the evolution of electronic trading in the fixed income markets.