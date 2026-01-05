Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

SIFMA Fixed Income Market Close Recommendations In The U.S., The U.K., And Japan For The U.S. Martin Luther King Day

Date 05/01/2026

SIFMA has confirmed its previous recommendation for a full market close on Monday, January 19 for the trading of U.S. dollar-denominated fixed income securities in the U.S., U.K., and Japan in observance of the U.S. Martin Luther King Day Holiday.

This recommendation applies to trading of U.S. dollar-denominated government securities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, over-the-counter investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, municipal bonds and secondary money market trading in bankers’ acceptances, commercial paper and Yankee and Euro certificates of deposit.

SIFMA’s recommended early and full market closes are recommendations only; each member firm should decide for itself whether its fixed income departments remain open for trading. All SIFMA recommendations are subject to change due to market conditions.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg