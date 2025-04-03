SIFMA Fixed Income Market Close Recommendations In The U.S., The U.K., And Japan For Good Friday & Easter Monday Holidays

SIFMA has confirmed its previous holiday recommendations for the U.S., the U.K., and Japan in observance of the Good Friday and Easter Monday holidays.

This recommendation applies to trading of U.S. dollar-denominated government securities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, over-the-counter investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, municipal bonds and secondary money market trading in bankers’ acceptances, commercial paper and Yankee and Euro certificates of deposit.

SIFMA’s recommended early and full market closes are recommendations only; each member firm should decide for itself whether its fixed income departments remain open for trading. All SIFMA recommendations are subject to change due to market conditions.