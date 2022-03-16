SIFMA Compliance & Legal Society Announces Recipients Of DEI Advocate Award - Inaugural Awards Will Be Presented At The C&L Annual Seminar In Orlando On March 22

SIFMA today announced Jacqueline LiCalzi, Managing Director, Global Head of Regulatory Relations, Morgan Stanley and Chris Lewis, Principal, General Counsel, Edward Jones are the inaugural recipients of the SIFMA C&L Society’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Advocate Award.
“On behalf of the C&L Society, it is my pleasure to announce Jackie and Chris as our inaugural recipients of the SIFMA C&L Society’s DEI Advocate Award,” said Michelle Oroschakoff, President, SIFMA C&L Society. “Their dedication, passion and hard work to push forth important DEI efforts within our industry is truly inspiring. We thank and applaud you.”
Jacqueline LiCalzi joined Morgan Stanley in 2006 from Credit Suisse where she was the Counsel to the Global Head of Compliance and the Director of Strategy and Operations. She a member of the Firm’s management committee and is the Firm’s Senior Point of Contact with the Federal Reserve for its supervisory program.
Ms. LiCalzi is a member of the Executive Committee of SIFMA’s Compliance and Legal Society, and co-chair of its Diversity Committee. She is the co-chair of the Morgan Stanley LGBT employee network. Ms. LiCalzi was one of the recipients of the Firm’s 2013 John J. Mack Leadership Award. She is also the recipient of the Council of Urban Professionals Catalyst: Change Agents 2015 in Law.
As a champion of LGBTQ+ rights, Jacqueline co-chaired Morgan Stanley’s employee Pride & Ally Network. LiCalzi’s and the Pride & Ally Network’s work alongside the Firm’s overall Diversity and Inclusion efforts has resulted in numerous recognitions globally. Morgan Stanley was named a Stonewall Diversity Champion by Stonewall Equality Limited in the UK. Morgan Stanley submitted amicus briefs to the supreme court on marriage equality and employment discrimination.
She earned her JD degree from Fordham University School of Law, and a BA from Hofstra University where she is a member of both the Women in Leadership and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Advisory Boards.
Chris Lewis joined Edward Jones in 2017 and was named general counsel in 2015. A graduate of Columbia University School of Law as a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, Chris is a member of SIFMA’s General Counsel Committee.
Chris was a co-founder of the Civil Rights Law Society at Columbia Law School. Chris has championed DEI at Edward Jones through persistent efforts to recruit diverse candidates – emphasizing individual capabilities over industry experience – and concerted efforts around retention. DEI is strongly reflected in Chris’ team of 700: the legal division is 70% women (and 50% of leaders are women), 20% is diverse; and each of the three deputy GCs are women.
Chris is a founding member of the Buttermilk Club and a driving force behind the C&L Society’s commitment to DEI. The Buttermilk Club exists to promote diversity in the securities industry, and specifically the recruitment, promotion and retention of people of color.
Chris serves as board chair of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri. He is a member of the Board of Directors for St. Louis Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Missouri Botanical Garden and is a member of the Board of Trustees at Manhattanville College in Purchase, N.Y.
The DEI Advocate Award celebrates legal or compliance professionals who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to building creative solutions that address diversity, equity and inclusion inequities in the financial services industry and ensures the next generation of leaders reflects our diverse society. It is presented annually by the SIFMA Compliance & Legal Society at its C&L Annual Seminar.