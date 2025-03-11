SIFMA Compliance & Legal Society Announces Mary Schapiro As The Recipient Of The 2025 Alfred J. Rauschman Award

oday, SIFMA announced The Honorable Mary Schapiro as the 2025 recipient of the SIFMA Compliance & Legal (C&L) Society’s Alfred J. Rauschman Award. The award acknowledges individuals who have made significant contributions to the financial services compliance and legal profession, fostered open communications among industry practitioners, and dedicated their careers to the promoting trust and confidence in the securities industry.

“SIFMA’s C&L Society is thrilled to announce Mary Schapiro as the recipient of the 2025 Alfred J. Rauschman Award,” said Scott Kursman, President, SIFMA C&L Society. “Throughout her distinguished career, Mary has held key leadership roles in both the private and public sector and has had a profound impact on the careers of so many colleagues and constituents in the financial services industry. We thank her for her long-standing commitment and contributions to strengthen our profession and the financial system.”

Schapiro currently serves as the Vice Chair, Global Public Policy at Bloomberg and Special Advisor to Michael Bloomberg. Additionally, Schapiro serves as Vice Chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), Chair of the Climate Data Steering Committee (CDSC), and Vice Chair of the Climate Finance Leadership Initiative (CFLI), where she has worked to increase the resiliency of financial systems to address issues such as climate change.

From 2009-2012, Schapiro served as the 29th Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the first woman to hold the position. She served as a financial services regulator under four U.S. presidents from both political parties and is the only person to have served as head of the SEC, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Schapiro holds a Bachelor of Arts from Franklin & Marshall College and Juris Doctor from the George Washington University Law School.

The Alfred J. Rauschman Award will be presented to Schapiro at the C&L Annual Seminar in Austin, Texas on March 24.

Alfred J. Rauschman was a visionary in the securities industry compliance and legal profession. The humble roots of SIFMA’s C&L Society go back to a time in the late 1960s when Al Rauschman and a group of his contemporaries began meeting informally to discuss current compliance, legal, and regulatory topics affecting the securities industry. These early efforts led ultimately to the founding of what is today known as the SIFMA Compliance & Legal Society, and Al Rauschman served as its first president.