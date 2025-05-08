SIFMA-BAFA Statement On US-UK Trade Agreement

The British American Finance Alliance, which SIFMA’s President and CEO, Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., co-chairs with Chris Hayward, Deputy Chair, TheCityUK Board and Policy Chairman of the City of London Corporation released the following statement regarding the Trump Administration’s announcement of a trade agreement with the UK:

“This is a landmark trade agreement, and we congratulate both sides on delivering a package that will help strengthen the transatlantic relationship, of which financial and related professional services are a critical part. We encourage the U.S. and UK authorities to continue to work together to broaden and deepen this agreement and believe our unique partnership in financial and related professional services would benefit from closer alignment in technological innovation and other areas.”

