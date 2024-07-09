SIFMA Appoints Stephen Byron Managing Director, Head Of Technology, Operations And Business Continuity

SIFMA today announced Stephen Byron has been appointed Managing Director, Head of Technology, Operations and Business Continuity.

In this role, Mr. Byron will oversee SIFMA’s technology and operations activities including market operations and resiliency, business continuity planning and cyber security. In addition to serving as SIFMA’s principal liaison to member firm senior operations personnel, he will manage relationships with relevant regulators, industry utilities and technology providers. Mr. Byron joins SIFMA from Goldman Sachs where he served as Vice President and Operations Senior Leader of Equities Post Trade Transformation and Strategy.

“I am excited to welcome Steve to SIFMA,” said SIFMA president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. “Steve’s extensive financial market operations experience will be a tremendous benefit to this critical role and the work SIFMA does on behalf of our members and the markets, as well as complement our tech, ops and BCP team.”

Joseph Seidel, chief operating officer of SIFMA added, “Steve brings significant industry, operations, and technology experience to SIFMA. His understanding of SIFMA priorities and the technological innovation within our member firms will help effect change by creating efficiencies and reducing risk across the markets. We are thrilled to welcome him.”

“I am honored to join SIFMA and look forward to working with SIFMA’s talented technology, operations and BCP team,” said Mr. Byron.

During his 24 years with Goldman Sachs, Mr. Byron has held senior leadership positions overseeing both global and regional cross functional teams, supporting the Global Markets division. Most recently, he was responsible for the firms’ Equities post trade transformation, focused on building front to back scale, increasing resiliency & recoverability. He also led the firms’ successful transition to T+1 settlement. Mr. Byron earned his Master of Arts from St. Andrew University.

Mr. Byron will report directly to Joseph Seidel, SIFMA COO, and will serve as a member of SIFMA’s management committee. He will begin with SIFMA on September 3, 2024, in the New York Office.