SIFMA Appoints Josh Wilsusen Executive Vice President Of Advocacy

SIFMA today announced Josh Wilsusen has been appointed executive vice president, Advocacy. In this capacity, he will be SIFMA’s senior government affairs officer and will lead SIFMA’s federal advocacy efforts.

“I am excited to welcome Josh to SIFMA’s team,” said SIFMA president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. “He brings substantial financial services policy and advocacy experience and focused leadership to our advocacy team. We believe this addition will provide great value to SIFMA’s members.”

Joseph Seidel, chief operating officer of SIFMA added, “Josh brings significant industry knowledge to SIFMA. His experience running a Washington, D.C. office coupled with his familiarity of SIFMA and our priority issues will benefit SIFMA as we continue to advocate on behalf of our members for policies that ensure sound and efficient capital markets. We are thrilled to welcome him to SIFMA.”

“I am honored to join SIFMA and look forward to working with SIFMA’s talented advocacy team,” said Wilsusen.

Prior to joining SIFMA, Josh led Ally Financials’ Washington, D.C. office as Managing Director, Deputy General Counsel and Head of Government Relations. Prior to Ally, Josh was Executive Director of Government Relations at Morgan Stanley. He previously worked on Capitol Hill as Counsel to the House Financial Services Committee under Chairman Michael Oxley (R-OH).

Prior to his work at the House Financial Services Committee, Josh was a corporate and litigation attorney at two Am Law 50 firms in New York and D.C., Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and Baker McKenzie. Josh earned his B.A. from Williams College and his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

Josh will report directly to Joseph Seidel, SIFMA COO, and will serve as a member of SIFMA’s operating and management committees. He will be located in SIFMA’s Washington, D.C. office and will begin on October 24, 2022.