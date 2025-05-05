SIFMA And Arteria AI Announce US Treasury Clearing Solutions Partnership

SIFMA and Arteria AI today announced a partnership to provide all US Treasury clearing participants a data-driven documentation platform to streamline and scale the onboarding, legal compliance, and operational systems integration with respect to the mandated central clearing of US Treasury securities repurchase transactions, as required by new rules out of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“Since the finalization of the rule in December 2023, SIFMA has been working with our members, both buy side and sell side, and key infrastructure providers to develop voluntary standardized documentation, a considerations report, accounting clarity, and legal enforceability opinions to facilitate the transition to mandated central clearing. Our partnership with Arteria AI, and this new platform, represents an important efficiency and provides a crucial resource as the industry works toward compliance,” said Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA president and CEO.

“We are delighted to partner with SIFMA to provide the industry with an effective AI-powered solution for US Treasury clearing. This partnership combines SIFMA’s unparalleled institutional knowledge as the foremost trade association for financial services in the US with the Arteria platform, the leading AI technology specifically designed for financial services. At this time of rapid technological change, it is more important than ever for financial institutions to have a comprehensive understanding of their documentation. We look forward to enabling the whole market to do this via our joint offering with SIFMA,” said Abrar Huq, Arteria AI Co-founder & CRO.

The SIFMA Arteria AI Treasury Clearing Solution starts with translating the voluntary standard documentation into a data driven exercise to:

Assist market participants in leveraging the documentation’s built-in optionality to address and accommodate individualized negotiations and terms.

Streamline and scale negotiations and enable the tracking of terms across stakeholders.

Operationalize the content to drive client onboarding, record critical client details, and provide a platinum data source for margin management and other systems.

Optimize legal, accounting, and compliance both with respect to key business terms and enforceability consistent with legal opinions and other guidance being sourced by SIFMA.

The compliance dates for the relevant SEC rules are Dec. 31, 2026, for eligible cash market transactions, and June 30, 2027, for eligible repo market transactions.