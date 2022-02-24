SIFMA Advocacy Team Announces New Hires

SIFMA today announced Jennifer Jacoby will join the association’s Federal Advocacy team.
As managing director and associate general counsel, Ms. Jacoby will be responsible for federal government relations in SIFMA’s office in Washington, D.C., reporting to Mark Schuermann, head of federal government and international affairs.
“I am very excited to have Jennifer join our team. Her substantial financial services legal background complemented by significant legislative advocacy experience and skill set will be of great benefit to SIFMA’s members as we advocate for efficient and effective capital markets,” said Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., president and CEO of SIFMA.
Joseph Seidel, chief operating officer of SIFMA added, “Jennifer brings significant policy, advocacy and legal experience to SIFMA. Her comprehensive skill set will complement and enhance SIFMA’s advocacy efforts to ensure carefully considered policy and regulations promote capital formation and efficient market function.”
Jennifer most recently served as Vice President of Government Affairs at In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda where she led and oversaw the organization’s government affairs team on both federal and state advocacy. She previously served as a senior associate at WilmerHale in its regulatory and government affairs practice where she advised global and domestic financial institutions on regulatory compliance, investigations, and enforcement actions. She holds a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree from Connecticut College.
Additionally, SIFMA has added Matthew Grinney to its advocacy team as vice president of strategic advocacy and policy communications. Grinney previously served as a senior advisor at FHFA and deputy director of speechwriting for Vice President Mike Pence. Matt has an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and a bachelor’s from Emory University.
SIFMA also hired Nick Key as Senior Associate for advocacy. Nick most recently worked as a lobbyist at Active Policy Solutions
All three will be located in the Washington, D.C. office.