S.I.F. Italia S.P.A. Lists On Euronext Growth Milan

-
36th listing of 2021 on Euronext Growth Milan
-
S.I.F. Italia S.p.A. is the 200th listing on Euronext markets in 2021
-
S.I.F. Italia S.p.A. brings the total number of companies listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 167
-
Total placement volume of the offering equal to €2.7 million
Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates S.I.F. Italia S.p.A. on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.
S.I.F. Italia S.p.A. provides services for the management and administration of real estate complexes in Italy.
S.I.F. Italia S.p.A. represents the 36th listing since the beginning of the year on Borsa Italiana’s market dedicated to small and medium sized companies and it brings the total number of firms currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 167.
The company is the 200th listing in 2021 on Euronext markets.
In the placement phase, S.I.F. Italia S.p.A. raised €2.7 million. The free float at the time of admission was 15% and the market capitalisation at IPO was €18.3 million.
Luca Reale Ruffino, Chairman and CEO of S.I.F. Italia S.p.A, said: “The listing of S.I.F. Italia S.p.A. represents a starting point after over 35 years of history in condominium management. It is a recognition of the professionalism, sacrifices, determination of all our employees, who have always lived with great modesty, and who have allowed the achievement of this goal. In addition, the interest of high profile investors is a reward to the first Italian reality in the condominium management sector. The listing will allow the growth and aggregation processes in a very significant way. The energy efficiency operations and the EU's orientation to limit the use of energy-intensive real estate units will be a further goal for green-oriented growth."