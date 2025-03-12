Siepe Expands International Footprint With New Office Openings In London, Dublin And Malaysia - Siepe Appoints Phong Lam As Managing Director, EMEA, To Oversee Expansion Into Europe And Manage Off-Shore Operations

Siepe LLC, a trusted provider of software and technology-enabled services for private credit and CLO managers, has opened new offices in London, Dublin and Malaysia. By expanding its international footprint, Siepe aims to further its global mission of enhancing the efficiency, data integrity, compliance support and scalability of CLO and private credit managers.

The new offices in Europe reinforce the Company’s presence in and engagement with the European Collateralized Loan (CLO) market, supporting US clients looking to expand into the region and offering fund managers in Europe access to its full front-to-back solution suite. The new office in Malaysia will also provide crucial overnight operations, ensuring seamless workflows for customers after the close of each trading day in the US.

Phong Lam has been appointed as Managing Director, EMEA, to oversee Siepe’s international operations and management of its offshore operations. Lam brings over 20 years’ experience across the financial and capital markets landscape to the role, and was previously Global Head of CLO Product Strategy at Deutsche Bank.

“With our new offices in Europe and Malaysia, we are able to offer our clients an even more streamlined service, ensuring they have coverage on the follow the sun model in the Private Credit and CLO space,” said Michael Pusateri, CEO and Founder of Siepe. “I’m also thrilled to welcome Phong to the Siepe team, whose experience and expertise will be instrumental in establishing the necessary infrastructure that maintains and enhances the excellence of our service.”

“I’m delighted to be joining Siepe at this phase of its growth journey, and work alongside a team that is committed to driving technology progress in the industry,” Phong Lam said. “By expanding Siepe’s presence in these markets, we aim to provide a global model that allows for a seamless transition for our clients from the US to Europe, without causing disruption to their operations.”

The expansion of its international footprint comes shortly after Siepe raised $30 million in August 2024 for its Series B funding round led by WestCap, a strategic operating and investing firm with $6 billion in assets under management (AUM), to transform data management in private credit and CLO markets.