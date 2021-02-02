Siepe Achieves SOC 2, Type II Certification

Siepe, a trusted provider of technology, data and analytics, has achieved Service Organization Control (“SOC 2”), Type II certification. The SOC 2 report demonstrates Siepe’s ability to meet the industry’s standards for security, availability, confidentiality and privacy.
“As a trusted technology provider for fund managers, it is crucial that our services provide the highest level of security to protect our customers’ sensitive information, especially in light of the growing cybersecurity challenges when working remotely,” said Michael Pusateri, CEO and Founder of Siepe.
“By achieving SOC 2 certification from an outside auditor, we are giving our customers the confidence to continue with their business operations knowing they are secure from any unusual, unauthorized, or suspicious activity,” said Chris Doty, CFO of Siepe.
The SOC 2 report audit evaluates the internal security controls of a third-party service provider, in accordance with AICPA’s Trust Services Principles and Criteria, to ensure customer data integrity. Siepe completed its SOC 2, Type II report in January 2021.