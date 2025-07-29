SIDC-CASI SRI Conference 2025 Propels ASEAN Collaboration And Talent Development In Sustainable Finance - Key highlights Include MoU With CASI And Launch Of CCMP SRI 2

The SIDC-CASI SRI Conference 2025, jointly organised by Securities Industry Development Corporation (SIDC) and the Capacity-building Alliance of Sustainable Investment (CASI), kicked off today with thoughtful dialogue sessions, strategic partnerships and immersive experiences of sustainable practice in Malaysia.

The three-day conference, held at the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) from 2931 July 2025, was officiated by Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Malaysia YB Liew Chin Tong.

More than 300 local and international delegates attended the conference with the theme “Shaping the Future of ASEAN Business in Sustainability”.

A key highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SIDC and CASI, formalising a long-term collaboration to advance sustainable finance education and talent development across ASEAN and other developing regions.

The MoU sets out a strategic framework for academic and professional cooperation, focusing on mutually beneficial areas and enabling future joint initiatives to support capacity-building in sustainable finance, particularly within emerging markets.

Chief Executive Officer of SIDC Tengku Zarina Tengku Chik said, “Our continuous collaboration reflects a shared ambition to raise sustainable finance competencies, not just within Malaysia, but across emerging markets in Asia and beyond.”

Chairman of CASI Dr. Ma Jun said, “Our partnership with SIDC marks an important step forward in advancing sustainable finance education and talent development across Malaysia and the ASEAN region.”

In conjunction with the conference, SIDC launched the Certified Capital Market Professional in Sustainable and Responsible Investment 2 (CCMP–SRI 2), a 12-week advanced certification for mid- to senior-level professionals. Building on the success of CCMP–SRI 1, which has seen 71 participants and 70 graduates since 2024, the programme enhances expertise in ESG integration, Islamic SRI, carbon markets, and sustainable portfolio structuring.

Aligned with CMP3 and the SRI Roadmap, CCMP–SRI 2 meets growing demand for specialised SRI talent through expert-led workshops, real-world case studies, and assessments—supporting Malaysia’s sustainable finance ambitions.

Malaysia’s SRI ecosystem continues to expand, with qualified SRI funds growing from 7 in 2020 to 68 managing RM7.7 billion in net assets as of end-2023 (SC Annual Report 2023). SRI sukuk issuances also rose from RM16.1 billion in 2021 to RM25.87 billion, cementing Malaysia’s leadership in Islamic sustainable finance.

SC Chairman Dato’ Mohammad Faiz Azmi said, “The future of sustainable finance lies in shared knowledge, regional collaboration, and a deep talent pool. Through this strategic partnership between SIDC and CASI, and the expansion of initiatives like CCMP–SRI, we are strengthening the foundations needed to drive impactful, longterm change—not only in Malaysia but across ASEAN and other emerging markets.”

Meanwhile, CASI Academy has enhanced its online platform with a 40-hour, 40module curriculum, now including Level 2 content for advanced learners. Eighteen modules have been upgraded into dynamic video lessons with animated avatars, making the entire platform fully video-based.

To support certification pathways and regional learning needs, the Academy also introduced a Competency Framework and launched localised content, beginning with a China-focused track. The upgraded platform is available for free access for two weeks.

Throughout the conference, participants will explore key issues such as ESG disclosure, Islamic SRI, sustainability taxonomies, carbon markets, green skills, and just transition financing—reinforcing Malaysia’s leadership in shaping a regional SRI ecosystem.

With the momentum from the SIDC–CASI MoU and the expansion of training efforts under CCMP–SRI and CASI Academy, both organisations are set to lead capacitybuilding efforts for the next generation of capital market professionals.

The first intake for CCMP–SRI2 is expected to begin in Q4 2025, with registration details to be announced on SIDC’s official channels.