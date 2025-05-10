Shopify Inc To Join The Nasdaq-100 Index® Beginning May 19, 2025

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Shopify Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOP), will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX®) and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXE™) prior to market open on Monday, May 19, 2025. Shopify Inc. will replace MongoDB, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDB) in the Nasdaq-100 Index® and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted™ Index.

MongoDB, Inc. will also be removed from the Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXT™), the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Market-Cap Weighted™ Index (NDXTMC™), the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted™ Index (NDXT10™), the Nasdaq-100 ESG™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXESG™), the Nasdaq-100 Sustainable ESG Select™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXSES™) , the Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30™ Index (Nasdaq: NDX70™), the Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 UCITS™ Index (Nasdaq: NDX70U™), and the Nasdaq-100 High Beta™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXHB™) on the same date. Shopify Inc. will replace MongoDB, Inc. in the Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXT™), the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Market-Cap Weighted™ Index (NDXTMC™), and the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted™ Index (NDXT10™) on the same date.

For more information about the company, go to https://www.shopify.com/.