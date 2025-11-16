Shiraz Petrochemical Celebrates Listing Anniversary At Tehran Securities Exchange

Shiraz Petrochemical Company (SPC)’s executives joined Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE)’s opening bell ceremony on Sunday 16 November 2025.

Highlighting the company’s historic legacy, Shiraz Petrochemical’s CEO stated: “Established in 1963 as Iran’s and the Middle East’s first producer of chemical fertilizers, SPC today stands as a national industrial flagship, operating with a production capacity exceeding 3.2 million tons of nitrogen-based products and methanol.”

The CEO underscored the company’s presence in the capital markets as a strategic strength, adding: “We take pride in our active participation in the capital market, which serves as a reliable platform for securing financing and facilitating investment in production.”

“We are committed to implementing strategic expansion projects in the coming years to generate greater value for Shiraz Petrochemical Co. and its shareholders.”, he noted.

The CEO also emphasized: “In the petrochemical feedstock allocation and pricing domain, we expect policy decisions that foster sustainable profitability and uninterrupted production.”

Notably, SPC was listed at TSE in November 2005 and currently accounts for more than IRR 540,000 billion of the exchange’s total market capitalization.

The bell ringing ceremony by previously listed issuers has been initiated this year by TSE in order to provide a platform to the companies to network with their stakeholders during a less formal event, redefine their missions and designate their new goals.