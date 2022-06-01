Sheryl Sandberg To Leave Meta Platforms

On May 28, 2022, Sheryl Sandberg informed Meta Platforms, Inc. (the “Company”) of her decision to resign from her position as Chief Operating Officer of the Company after a transition period. Following her resignation as Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Sandberg will continue to serve as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). The Board expects to appoint Javier Olivan as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, to be effective upon the conclusion of such transition period.

Mr. Olivan has served in various positions with the Company since October 2007, most recently as the Company’s Chief Growth Officer and Vice President, Cross-Meta Products and Infrastructure since January 2022. Mr. Olivan previously served as the Company’s Vice President, Central Products from May 2018 to January 2022, Vice President, Growth from November 2011 to May 2018, and Head of International Growth from October 2007 to November 2011. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Olivan served in various roles at Siemens AG.

At the time of this report, the Company has not entered into any compensation arrangements with Mr. Olivan in connection with the announcement described above.