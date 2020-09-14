Shenzhen Stock Exchange Market Bulletin, September 07, 2020, Issue 28

The People’s bank of China, together with the CSRC and State Administration of Foreign Exchange issued for public consultation a draft announcement on matters related to foreign institutional investors in the China’s bond market earlier this month. Highlights of the announcement include: (1) types of foreign institutional investors eligible for China’s bond investment and way of application have been clarified; (2) foreign investors may invest in exchange bond market through CIMB Direct and Bond Connect by the means of market connectivity with the exchange market; (3) foreign institutional investors may open accounts with either its global custodian bank or domestic infrastructure to participate in the CIMB market.
