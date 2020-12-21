Shenzhen Stock Exchange Launches The CNI Xiangmi Lake Culture And Creativity Index

To comprehensively reflect the operation status of the listed companies in the cultural and creative industries in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, create new cultural and creative models, promote deeply integrated development of “culture + finance”, and better support the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the pilot demonstration zone of socialism with Chinese characteristics, on 17 December 2020, SZSE’s wholly-owned subsidiary Shenzhen Securities Information Co., Ltd. and the People’s Government of Futian District jointly launched the CNI Xiangmi Lake Culture and Creativity Index (Abbreviation: Culture & Creativity. Code: 980046). Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee and Director of the Publicity Department of Shenzhen Wang Qiang, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee and President & CEO of SZSE Sha Yan, CPC Futian District Committee Secretary Zheng Hongbo, etc. attended the launch ceremony.
General Secretary Xi Jinping has pointed out that “the cultural industry is a sunrise industry, with a promising future” and that “we should attach great importance to the development of the cultural development during the 14th Five-year Plan period”. The recent Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee proposed to “vigorously develop cultural undertakings and the cultural industry to improve China’s cultural soft power”. A batch of quality cultural and creative companies have gathered in the capital market, forming a characteristic “cultural and creative board”. As the core platform of the capital market, SZSE has become a main listing place for Chinese cultural and creative companies. According to statistics, there are a total of 231 cultural and creative companies listed in Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, with total market capitalization of more than CNY 7 trillion, among which, 152 companies are listed on SZSE, accounting for nearly seventy percent. That shows SZSE has formed certain agglomeration effect in the cultural and creative fields, demonstrated clear advantage as an innovation leader, and achieved marked results in serving the real economy.
The Culture & Creativity Index is the first cultural and creative theme stock index in China. 100 cultural and creative companies with large market capitalization and excellent liquidity are selected from SZSE-listed companies and eligible stocks for southbound trading under the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect as its samples. The current samples of the Index include 95 stocks listed on the SZSE A-share market and 5 Hong Kong stocks, covering a number of fields such as game, film & TV, advertising, culture & tourism and digital content service, and gathering a group of industry leaders like the game industry leader Tencent (0700.HK), the advertising industry leader Focus Media (002027), the film & TV industry leader Mango (300413) and the tourist performing arts industry leader Songcheng (300144). According to estimates, from 31 December 2012 to 30 November 2020, the cumulative return of the Culture & Creativity Index is 103%, while in the same period, the cumulative returns of the CSI 300 and the Hang Seng Index are 97% and 16% respectively.
Relevant leadership of SZSE said that the launch of the Culture & Creativity Index is a specific measure to strengthen the connection between regional economy and the capital market, and it has provided a strong lever to assist in the high-quality development of the Chinese cultural industry. In the effort to build a multi-tiered index system with “SZSE Component Index + SZSE 100 Index and ChiNext Index” at its core, SZSE has launched a batch of characteristic indexes that represent China’s new economy. Next, SZSE will learn and implement in depth the guiding principles of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches, and advance the key tasks of deepening the reform of the capital market in all respects and the list of first authorization matters of the pilot demonstration zone of socialism with Chinese characteristics. SZSE will continue to strengthen the building of indexes and index product system, promote product development of the Culture & Creativity Index, and guide allocation of medium and long-term funds into quality assets to inject new vitality for the high-quality development of the industry and local economy and better serve the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the pilot demonstration zone of socialism with Chinese characteristics.