Shenzhen Stock Exchange Launches A New Innovative Variety Of Green Bonds To Serve The High-Quality Development Of The Marine Economy

SZSE’s first green bonds aimed to serve the development of the marine economy were recently successfully issued. It is an important measure of SZSE to earnestly apply the new development philosophy, put in place the requirements of the national 14th Five-year Plan, give play to its optimal resource allocation function, serve the green development strategy, and support China’s building of a maritime power.
“Promoting the development of the marine economy and accelerating the building of a maritime power” is a requirement explicitly specified in the 14th Five-year Plan. SZSE has actively given play to the function of the exchange-traded bond market according to the overall plan of CSRC, and launched green bonds whose proceeds will be mainly used to support projects relating to marine conservation and sustainable utilization of marine resources. The move has expanded the depth and breadth of the green bond market and helped promote the transformation of the marine economy into a quality- and benefit-oriented one, and of the marine development mode into a recycling one.
On March 4 and 7, the green bonds of China Merchants Commerce Leasing Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “CMC Leasing”) and CGN Wind Energy Limited (hereinafter referred to as CGN Wind) were issued successively at SZSE, with a total issuing volume of CNY 3 billion. The proceeds of CMC Leasing’s green bonds will be mainly used to build its offshore wind farm installation vessel project. After it is completed, the project will be used to install large offshore wind turbine generators (WTGS), which will fill the gap in offshore WTGS installation in China. The proceeds of CGN Wind’s green bonds will be used in the construction of Huizhou Port and Shanwei Houhu offshore wind power projects, which will help promote the development and utilization of renewable resources and sustainable use of marine resources.
In recent years, adhering to the green, sustainable development philosophy, SZSE has given full play to the functions of the bond market to provide direct financing support to the development of green industries. So far, SZSE has issued 87 green bonds and asset-backed securities and raised nearly CNY 75 billion. SZSE will continue to follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and apply the new development philosophy completely, accurately and fully. We will promote innovation in green financial products, expand the direct financing channels for green industries, and build a green financial service system in an orderly manner. Meanwhile, we will better serve national strategies such as green and low-carbon transformation and the building of a maritime power and make positive contributions to the goal of “carbon peak and carbon neutrality”.