Shenzhen Stock Exchange Inked MOU With Singapore Exchange On SZSE-SGX ETF Product Link China - Singapore Capital Market Cooperation Further Deepened

Recently, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) remotely signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on SZSE-SGX exchange-traded fund (ETF) Product Link. Ms. Sha Yan, President & CEO of SZSE, and Mr. Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer of SGX, signed the memorandum on behalf of the two exchanges.
SZSE and SGX have maintained a long-term good relationship, with close cooperation highlighted by high-level visits, personnel exchanges, and information sharing. The signing of the MOU is an important measure to implement the consensus of the CSRC-MAS Supervisory Roundtable. It will further deepen China-Singapore capital market product cooperation and accumulate experience for cross-border product connectivity enhancement. According to the MOU, the two exchanges will deepen cooperation in promoting SZSE-SGX ETF Product Link, well prepare for launching products, and support the joint development of ETF products by Chinese and Singaporean market institutions, so as to provide diversified cross-border investment options for investors from both countries.
Next, under the leadership of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, SZSE will continue to strengthen communication and cooperation with overseas exchanges and market institutions, further streamline the connectivity mechanism, expand and innovate channels of connectivity, steadily promote the institutional opening of the capital market, and strive toward a quality innovation capital center and world-class exchange.