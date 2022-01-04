Shenzhen Stock Exchange Holds The 2021 IT Symposium, Embarking On A New Journey Of Digital And Intelligent Technology Empowerment

From December 28 to 29, to implement the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee on the development of the digital economy and the requirements of the 14th Five-year Plan, Shenzhen Stock Exchange (“SZSE”) held the 2021 IT Symposium themed by “Harnessing Technology · Embarking on a New Journey of Digital and Intelligent Technology Empowerment” in the combined form of “online + offline” conferencing. The conference aims to promote the top-level design of the digital development of the industry, deepen technological communication and cooperation in the industry, and enhance the digital and intelligent technology application capabilities of the industry. It is the fifth consecutive year that SZSE has held the industry-wide IT symposium. Vice Chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC”) Fang Xinghai gave a speech via a video link, and SZSE’s Chairman Chen Huaping attended the conference on the spot and unveiled the nameplate of the Alliance of Industrial Chain Diagrams of the Capital Market. Present at the symposium were officials of relevant departments and units of the CSRC, technical directors from the securities, fund and futures institutions, and experts and scholars from high-tech enterprises, universities and research institutes.
Fang Xinghai pointed out that digital and intelligent technology empowerment plays an important role in the capital market in serving the formation of a new development pattern. In recent years, CSRC has actively implemented the national innovation-driven development strategy, attaching more importance to technological innovation, strengthening the top-level planning for the technological development of the industry, exploring and building a regulatory mechanism to which new technology applies, continuously improving data governance and comprehensive data utilization, thus making the capital market more digital and intelligent. Fang Xinghai urged the whole industry to join hands to tackle difficulties and put in place the top-level planning. He also said that centering on the CSRC’s vision of “making regulation more intelligent through the use of data”, the industry should understand the direction of technological innovation correctly, deepen the reform of technology-based regulation, conduct research on key subjects, improve the technological application in the industry, and promote the high-quality development of the capital market.
SZSE officials said that SZSE highly values technological innovation and always follows an autonomous, controllable, safe and efficient technological research path. Specifically, SZSE has implemented the digital development strategy, built the digital service system, established the intelligent regulation platform, increased technology input, and intensified technological innovation and research, to bring the “digital and intelligent technology” empowerment in the industry to a new level. In the future, SZSE will continue to promote digital transformation, step up efforts in the construction of industry infrastructure, strengthen the innovation and applicability of digital technologies, and foster a digital ecosystem in the industry that features co-building, co-governance and sharing, thus providing technological guarantee for the stable reform and development of the capital market.
The Industrial Chain Diagrams of the Capital Market was announced during the symposium together with the launch ceremony of the Alliance of Industrial Chain Diagrams of the Capital Market. In 2019, together with 11 institutions in the industry, SZSE established the industrial chain diagrams of the capital market to analyze the internal relations among industries of the national economy and strengthen the intelligent application of risk warning, enterprise research, industry analysis, etc. So far, 24 industrial chain diagrams have been developed and positive results have been achieved. By taking this opportunity, SZSE intends to further mobilize different industries and leverage the joint force to build an industrial chain innovation and application platform for the capital market.
During the one- and a half-day meeting, attendees had in-depth discussions on the 14th Five-year Plan for technological development, digital and intelligent technology application practices, transaction settlement technology, security controllability, financial big data, digital transformation and compliance & risk control. They also shared ideas about digital and intelligent development strategies, implementation measures and the latest application results in the industry.