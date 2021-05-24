Shenzhen And Shanghai Stock Exchanges: The “Investor Education Trip Promoting Revolutionary Traditions” Investor Protection Popularization Campaign Goes To Jiaxing, Zhejiang

The “Investor Education Trip Promoting Revolutionary Traditions” Investor Protection Popularization Campaign at its first stop was recently held in Jiaxing, Zhejiang, where the “Red Boat Spirit” originated. Organized by the Investor Protection Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) in cooperation with the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges and on the theme of “remaining true to the original aspiration and undertaking mission, and bringing tangible benefits to investors” of the May 15 Investor Protection Popularization Day, the campaign sent a lecturer team to places where major historical events in the CPC’s centenary endeavor once occurred to give lectures on the history of the CPC and the capital market and educate the public on rational investment.
Relevant officials of the CSRC Investor Protection Bureau, SZSE, CSRC Zhejiang Branch, the Securities Association of Zhejiang, Guosen Securities, Caitong Securities, etc. attended the launch ceremony for the Jiaxing stop. And 100 small and medium investors, securities-industry workers and teachers and students from Jiaxing participated in the event.
At the launch ceremony, relevant official of Nanhu Revolutionary Memorial Museum gave a Party lecture themed “The Historical Significance and Value of the Times of the Red Boat Spirit”, expounding on the “pioneering spirit”, “striving spirit” and “dedication to the cause” that the “Red Boat Spirit” highlights. Mr. Yu Guogang, winner of the title “Vanguard of Reform” and creator of SZSE, delivered a keynote speech. In his speech, Mr. Yu reviewed the history of the Chinese capital market which started from scratch and expanded from a small to a large force and demonstrated the spirit of reform and of the times of its pioneers and builders.
The event organized investor education personnel from the securities industry and investors to visit Nanhu Revolutionary Memorial Museum and the site of the Red Boat Conference to search for revolutionary footprints and experience the Party’s founding mission, hoping that investor education personnel would better inherit and carry forward the “Red Boat Spirit” through such visit. They can create a market synergy, apply the “people-centric” development idea in specific work, and strive to become “paddlers” of the “red boat” for investor education, service and protection on the base of such spirit. In addition, the event united members who went to campuses, securities traders’ business departments, communities and listed companies to give lectures on investor protection.