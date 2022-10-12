Shelf Drilling North Sea Lists On Euronext Growth Oslo

Tenth listing on Euronext Growth Oslo and the 64 th listing on Euronext so far in 2022

Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 2.1 billion

Oslo Børs, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Shelf Drilling North Sea Ltd. (ticker: SDNS) on its admission to Euronext Growth Oslo. This is the tenth admission on Euronext Growth Oslo in 2022, and the 12th listing this year on all markets at Oslo Børs. The admission brings the total number of companies on Euronext Growth Oslo to 114.

Shelf Drilling North Sea is a shallow water offshore drilling contractor operating primarily in the North Sea. The company's fit-for-purpose strategy and fleet of modern high-specification harsh environment jack-up rigs enable it to offer a broad range of services in the shallow water drilling markets. This summer the company acquired five jack-up rigs from Noble.

At opening, the share price was set at NOK 21.32 per share, corresponding to an estimated total market value of the company of USD 200 million, equivalent to NOK 2.1 billion.

David Mullen, CEO of Shelf Drilling North Sea, said: “I am proud to announce the listing of Shelf Drilling North Sea which marks another major milestone in our acquisition of five premium jack-up rigs and entry into the North Sea. This builds on our strong global position in the jack-up market and enables us to significantly enhance our fleet and operational capabilities in a market that continues to improve. We believe this transaction will unlock tremendous value for the company, and, by way of this listing, secure a highly successful outcome for our new shareholders in Shelf Drilling North Sea and existing shareholders in Shelf Drilling.”





Caption: David Mullen, CEO of Shelf Drilling North Sea Ltd., rang the bell this morning to celebrate the company’s admission to Euronext Growth Oslo. They were welcomed by Øivind Amundsen, CEO of Oslo Børs (Photo: Chris Fey/ NTB)

