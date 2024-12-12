Shares Of Swedish Company Scandinavian Astor Group Are Now Tradable At Boerse Stuttgart

Two European exchanges of Boerse Stuttgart Group combine services to provide a unique dual listing offering for Swedish growth companies. The shares of the Swedish defence industry company Scandinavian Astor Group, primary listed on the Scandinavian exchange Nordic Growth Market (NGM), can now be traded by German investors through a secondary listing at Boerse Stuttgart’s “Nordic Growth Market” segment. The shares are traded daily from 9.00 to 17.30 hours CET. Liquidity provision in trading at Boerse Stuttgart is performed by EUWAX AG, which is also the liquidity provider in shares trading at NGM.

The dual listing offering at Boerse Stuttgart’s trading segment “Nordic Growth Market” makes Swedish growth companies more visible on the euro zone capital market, allowing them to expand their investor base.

The Swedish equity capital market for small and medium-sized growth companies (SMEs) is unique as it accounts for two thirds of European trading in SME shares. In the last twelve months, NGM has listed 17 new growth companies, from various sectors like technology, finance, defence, real estate and industrials.